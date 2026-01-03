Pakistan to auction 600 MHz spectrum in coming weeks, 5G services to launch within six months, says minister

Pakistan is all set to auction approximately 600 megahertz (MHz) of additional spectrum in the coming weeks, aiming to enhance internet speeds and roll out 5G services across Pakistan, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, announced on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Khawaja explained that the federal cabinet had approved the framework for a spectrum auction involving seven bands, five of which will be auctioned for the first time in Pakistan. The auction is expected to improve 3G and 4G services within three to four months, with 5G services set to be launched in provincial capitals, including Islamabad, within six months.

The minister acknowledged the country’s ongoing internet speed challenges, attributing them to a shortage of available spectrum. Pakistan’s entire mobile internet network currently operates on just 274 MHz, serving nearly 240 million people. She compared this to “trying to run four-lane traffic on a two-lane road,” noting that Pakistan’s spectrum availability is among the lowest in the region.

Additionally, Khawaja emphasised that the government is working with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and international consultants to implement global best practices for connectivity. The aim is not just to improve internet speed, but to ensure future-ready, sustainable connectivity that supports sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, and exports.

Pakistan is currently the world’s fourth-largest freelancing economy, with the IT sector growing at an annual rate of 20-21%, according to the minister.

In a related development, Khawaja also announced the approval of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) policy, which will allow new mobile brands to enter the market without building their own infrastructure. MVNOs will purchase network capacity in bulk from existing operators, increasing competition, affordability, and attracting foreign investment.

Furthermore, the PTA has approved district-level ISP licenses, enabling local operators to provide internet services in rural and underserved areas, promoting fiber expansion and addressing long-standing connectivity issues.

The government has also joined the world’s longest submarine cable system, SMW-6, with two additional undersea cables expected to come online this year, reducing reliance on limited international routes and minimizing disruptions from global cable cuts.

On the issue of internet shutdowns, Khawaja clarified that any temporary service suspensions are ordered on security directives from the Interior Ministry, not as IT policy decisions, underscoring that such actions are taken only under extreme circumstances.

Khawaja expressed confidence that users would notice significant improvements in internet quality within months, describing the reforms as transformational and crucial for securing Pakistan’s digital future.