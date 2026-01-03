Sign in
Saturday, January 3, 2026
VEON Group plans $20 million investment in Mobilink Bank to expand digital Islamic banking

Investment to scale MSME financing, boost Islamic banking offerings, and enhance financial inclusion for underserved communities.

By Monitoring Desk

VEON Group, the global digital operator and parent company of Jazz and Mobilink Bank, has announced plans for a $20 million investment in Mobilink Bank. The investment aims to support the bank’s growth and expansion of its digital Islamic banking services in Pakistan, building on a previous $15 million capital injection in January 2025.

As per reports, the capital will focus on scaling Mobilink Bank’s MSME financing portfolio, enhancing Islamic banking offerings, and accelerating its transition into a technology-driven, digitally native bank. A key priority is expanding access to regulated financial services for underserved communities, particularly small businesses and women.

Aamir Ibrahim, VEON Group Executive Committee Member and Chairman of Mobilink Bank, emphasised the company’s long-term commitment to Pakistan and its confidence in the country’s growing digital financial ecosystem.

Mobilink Bank, along with JazzCash, serves over 57 million customers and is supported by a nationwide network of more than one million merchants and agents, positioning it as a major player in Pakistan’s digital financial services sector.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Business, Economic & Financial News

