Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Pakistan’s National CERT, Kaspersky sign MoU to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

Agreement focuses on threat intelligence sharing, training and improved incident response

By Monitoring Desk

The National Computer Emergency Response Team of Pakistan and global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s national cybersecurity framework through closer collaboration on threat detection and mitigation.

Under the agreement, the two sides will work together to enhance cyber resilience by improving operational readiness across government, industry and academia. The partnership includes training initiatives to develop skilled cybersecurity professionals aligned with international standards, alongside timely sharing of actionable threat intelligence.

Officials said the collaboration is intended to address growing cyber risks facing the country, including cyber espionage, ransomware attacks, data breaches, hacktivism and disinformation campaigns, which have expanded alongside the increased use of information and communication technologies.

As part of the MoU, the organisations will cooperate on legislative and regulatory matters, incident response mechanisms, research activities and professional exchanges. They will also share technical information and data feeds related to cyber threats affecting citizens, businesses and government institutions.

The agreement is expected to support Pakistan’s efforts to improve coordination in responding to cyber incidents and strengthen its overall cybersecurity posture amid rising digital risks.

Pakistan's public debt falls by Rs345 billion in first five months on lower external borrowing
Govt housing finance scheme sees muted uptake as Rs3.5 million loan cap falls short of market prices
