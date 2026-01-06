Startup funding in Pakistan rises to $36.6 million in 2025

Funding for startups in Pakistan increased to $36.6 million in 2025, up from $22.5 million in 2024. However, this figure remains significantly below the record highs seen in 2021 and 2022, according to a recent report from Data Darbar.

The 2025 total was spread across approximately 10 disclosed funding rounds, with several others occurring without public disclosure of the amounts. The funding environment continued to be concentrated in larger rounds, rather than being spread out across a larger number of smaller investments.

The fintech sector dominated the investment landscape, securing the largest share of funding. This was highlighted by a major Pre-Series A raise and a seed round focused on digital financial infrastructure. Healthtech also saw significant activity, with a $6 million Series A round being one of the largest disclosed deals in the sector.

On average, the disclosed deals in 2025 were worth around $3.7 million, a notable increase from the previous year, which signals larger funding commitments.

Female-led startups accounted for around $8.8 million of the total funding, making up about one-quarter of the capital raised.

While there was a positive increase in funding this year, it still falls short of the $347 million raised in 2021 and $331 million in 2022, highlighting ongoing challenges for Pakistan’s startup ecosystem in attracting capital.