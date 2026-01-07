Pakistan launches construction of 1,100-TEU container vessel for PNSC

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) has begun the construction of a 1,100 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container vessel at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW). The steel-cutting ceremony was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, with senior officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, PNSC, and KSEW also in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Chaudhry described the vessel project as a key milestone for Pakistan’s maritime sector. He emphasised the government’s commitment to revitalising both the shipping and shipbuilding industries in alignment with national economic goals. The new vessel will be built using domestic resources and expertise, showcasing the country’s expanding shipbuilding capabilities.

The minister noted that the addition of this vessel to PNSC’s fleet would reduce reliance on foreign carriers, save foreign exchange by cutting freight payments, and strengthen the corporation’s role in facilitating Pakistan’s import-export trade. With nearly 95% of Pakistan’s trade by volume relying on sea transport, the success of the maritime sector is crucial for the nation’s economic stability and growth.

The project will also generate employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled labor, contributing to industrial growth and the transfer of technology at Karachi Shipyard. Once completed, the vessel is expected to enhance PNSC’s operational capacity and competitiveness in the global market, particularly during a time of ongoing supply chain disruptions worldwide.

Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s long-term commitment to investing in the shipping and shipbuilding industries to lower logistics costs, improve trade efficiency, and bolster Pakistan’s blue economy.