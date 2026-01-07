PTA blocks 100 million mobile devices in fiscal year 2024-25 to curb illegal usage

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) blocked approximately 100 million mobile devices in the fiscal year 2024-25 as part of its continued efforts to reduce illegal mobile usage and improve regulatory oversight.

According to the PTA’s annual report, the blocked devices included around 868,000 lost or stolen phones, nearly 72 million counterfeit or replica devices, and 27 million mobile phones with duplicate or cloned IMEI numbers.

The PTA emphasized that its Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) has played a key role in reducing the import and use of substandard and counterfeit mobile phones in Pakistan. The system has not only protected consumer rights but also helped formalize the mobile phone market, leading to increased contributions to the national treasury.

The PTA’s report also highlighted that the Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulations of 2021 have paved the way for the growth of local mobile phone assembly and manufacturing in Pakistan. By 2025, over 95% of mobile phones operating on Pakistani networks were expected to be locally manufactured, with 68% of these being smartphones.

Since the introduction of the registration system in 2019, more than Rs83 billion has been collected through the registration of mobile phones under the individual category, contributing significantly to the national economy.