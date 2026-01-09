Sugar output rises 10.9% to 1.93 million tonnes as cane crushing, recovery improve

National sugar production increased by 0.18 million tonnes, or 10.91%, compared to the same period last year, supported by higher sugarcane crushing volumes and improved recovery rates, according to industry data.

Sugar mills across Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crushed about 20.84 million tonnes of sugarcane up to December 31, 2025, an increase of 3.22 million tonnes, or 18.27%, from 17.62 million tonnes processed during the same period of the 2024–25 season. As a result, sugar production rose to 1.93 million tonnes from 1.74 million tonnes last year.

The average recovery rate increased to around 9.5% from about 9.2%, reflecting a 3.26% improvement in sugar extraction from cane.

Provincial data shows Punjab leading in overall volumes. Mills in the province crushed 15.06 million tonnes of cane, up from 13.92 million tonnes last year, an increase of 1.14 million tonnes or 8.19%. Punjab’s sugar output rose to 1.36 million tonnes from 1.21 million tonnes, while the recovery rate improved from 9.01%to 9.43%.

In Sindh, cane crushing stood at 4.65 million tonnes, broadly in line with last season. However, sugar production increased to 0.43 million tonnes, as the province’s recovery rate rose from 9.19% to 9.76%.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Der Ismail Khan division recorded a recovery rate of 10.17%, while the sugar mill in Mardan reported a recovery rate of 8.08%.

Industry participants attribute the improved production figures to a combination of better-quality sugarcane and improved milling processes, along with closer monitoring by government authorities, including the Federal Board of Revenue. They say tighter oversight of cane procurement and inventories has improved the accuracy of crushing and production data.