Karachi wedding sector adds Rs33 billion to local economy in 2025

Karachi’s wedding industry generated an estimated Rs33 billion for the city’s economy in 2025, driven by spending across multiple service and retail sectors during peak wedding months.

Representatives of event organisers and wedding venue associations said the economic impact covered direct spending on banquets, catering, clothing and transport, as well as ancillary demand in renovation, décor, photography and hospitality services. Rana Rais Ahmed, president of the All Karachi Marriage Hall Lawn Banquet Owner Association, talking to Business Recorder, said the sector touches “between 80 and 100 direct industries involved in wedding ceremonies,” noting that a further “around 250 allied industries” benefit indirectly from wedding-related demand.

Ahmed explained that while wedding activity earlier in the year—between March and November—was relatively quiet, demand accelerated sharply from December 2025 into January 2026, with halls in many areas reaching significantly higher occupancy. He contrasted current patterns with past years explaining that winter weddings are now preferred because of the cooler weather and holidays of families returning from abroad.

Event planners also reported rising interest. Shadiyana CEO Izzah Zaman told Business Recorder that enquiries increased by nearly 25% between October and December 2025, driven by couples planning events later in the year. Zaman added that average guest lists were more focused and curated, with weddings hosting an average of 249 attendees, a shift that helped channel spending into personalised experiences.

The industry’s footprint extends beyond immediate event costs, with sectors such as fashion retail, beauty services and transport logging heightened activity during the peak wedding season. Organisers say the concentrated cycle of events towards year-end has become a notable engine of economic activity for Karachi’s service economy.