KMC launches Rs5.54 billion road rehabilitation drive across Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has rolled out a citywide road rehabilitation programme valued at Rs5.54 billion, targeting key internal arteries to improve mobility and strengthen urban infrastructure.

According to a KMC press release, the initiative covers 26 roads with a combined length of 68 kilometres. These routes have been identified due to their heavy daily usage and their role in linking residential neighbourhoods with commercial zones and major thoroughfares across Karachi.

The civic body said the project aligns with the Sindh government’s broader objective of improving connectivity while ensuring safer and smoother travel for commuters. Rehabilitation work will focus on upgrading road surfaces, increasing durability and improving traffic movement and safety.

On the instructions of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the programme has been placed on a fast track. Tenders have already been issued and execution work has commenced on a priority basis to speed up implementation and reduce inconvenience for road users.

The selected roads are spread across multiple districts and towns. These include Olympian Islahuddin Road, Naqash Kazmi Road, Sardar Ali Sabri Road, Sebha Akhtar Road, UP More Road, Peer Bazar Road, Al Amna Road, Rahmina Road, several blocks in North Nazimabad, Sakhi Hassan Street, 19 D Road, Roads No 04 and 05, Badar Chowk Road, ZMC Road, Fakir Colony via Mominabad, Mesham Lea Road, Mission Road, Chand Bibi Road, Jinnah Square, Liaquat Market, Khokhrapar Dal Khana Road, Liaquat Road, Mehran Depot Road and Hashim Raza Road.

The total allocation for rehabilitation of these roads stands at Rs5,530 million.

Mayor Wahab said the road upgrades reflect his administration’s focus on delivering tangible improvements across the city, adding that the initiative is aimed at restoring Karachi’s functionality through better planning and execution of essential infrastructure projects.