British Airways flight lands in Lahore after 40 years

LAHORE: British Airways has resumed its direct flight operations to and from Lahore as the airline’s first flight touched down at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday after nearly 40 years.
The flight, BA-259, with 214 passengers on board took off from the Heathrow airport and landed at the Lahore airport this morning. A cake was cut in CIP lounge to mark the resumption of the airline’s flight operation.
The airport manager and other civil aviation officers were present on the occasion to welcome the passengers who arrived there via the BA’s first flight. The flight will fly back to London with more than 200 passengers on board.
British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner tweeted that British Airways used to operate to two cities in Pakistan but after 40 years, the airline has resumed its operation to another city, Lahore.
“Welcome @British_Airways first flight to Lahore, increasing connectivity, people-to-people ties & business investment #UKPakDost,” he tweeted.
Good news. Rivival of a past communication.
Strongly waiting to start flights from Jinnah International Airport Karachi
Great news the direct flight to Lahore from England finally start again
Very good news
For the 2nd time in Pakistan
Arrival British Airways
Welcome
British
Welcome to Pakistan 🙏🙏🙏
Shame on you. Disaster for PIA.
Off course, but pia needs competition for sure
Pia, future will be only middle east…. 35 aircrafts nd 40000 employees. Pls fire or golden hand shake above 50 years. Hire fresh face
Very nice
Nice & good News
With the loss of passengers due to pandemic, they’ll fly to R.Y. Khan if needed.
Good information for traviling people from pakistan
I’m excited, the direct flight to Islamabad from the UK finally resumed.
Good, BA started flghts from lahore to London Heathrow Airport. Good gesture. It should also start a weekly flight from sialkot to london Heathrow Airport. Good luck British Air ways.
Shame pia
Shame all
Pml N
Ppp
Pti
Ml Q
Hey BA what about Birmingham to Pakistan.There are plenty of Pakistani people living in the Midlands.
Good news, after 40 years Landon no by
Great news
Shame giving all business to westran like before freedom. BA will occupy the market and PIA will be f off.
Very good news
For the 2nd time in Pakistan
Arrival British Airways
Welcome
British
Welcome to Pakistan 🙏🙏🙏
Congrats British Airways. Was never happy with PIA service. If there is going to be a downfall of PIA they have only themselves to blame. Fake pilots and crashes etc
I was on this fight very much enjoyed it. But the food was not so good. The food needs to be halal. Keep it up British airways I so happy to have a flight Heathrow to Lahore mar sha Allah.
Good news for USA and Canadian ‘s too, they can travel and enjoy BA services. PIA also doing good as far as I know from Toronto to Pakistan, save lot of time. We should encourage and support PIA. New administration trying best to put pia back on track. Allah help them.
British airways never had a schedule to Lahore.
It was a diversion station if schedule flights couldn’t land in Islamabad , Karachi or Dehli.
Let’s hope they start Karachi as well which was a prime destination for British airways in the past.
Not sure why PIA is giving away routes when it itself needs to be revamped? what about the jobs that are lost with such decisions?