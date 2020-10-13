Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

British Airways flight lands in Lahore after 40 years

By TLTP

LAHORE: British Airways has resumed its direct flight operations to and from Lahore as the airline’s first flight touched down at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Tuesday after nearly 40 years.

The flight, BA-259, with 214 passengers on board took off from the Heathrow airport and landed at the Lahore airport this morning. A cake was cut in CIP lounge to mark the resumption of the airline’s flight operation.

The airport manager and other civil aviation officers were present on the occasion to welcome the passengers who arrived there via the BA’s first flight. The flight will fly back to London with more than 200 passengers on board.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner tweeted that British Airways used to operate to two cities in Pakistan but after 40 years, the airline has resumed its operation to another city, Lahore.

“Welcome @British_Airways first flight to Lahore, increasing connectivity, people-to-people ties & business investment #UKPakDost,” he tweeted.

TLTP

24 COMMENTS

  10. Good, BA started flghts from lahore to London Heathrow Airport. Good gesture. It should also start a weekly flight from sialkot to london Heathrow Airport. Good luck British Air ways.

  17. I was on this fight very much enjoyed it. But the food was not so good. The food needs to be halal. Keep it up British airways I so happy to have a flight Heathrow to Lahore mar sha Allah.

  18. Good news for USA and Canadian ‘s too, they can travel and enjoy BA services. PIA also doing good as far as I know from Toronto to Pakistan, save lot of time. We should encourage and support PIA. New administration trying best to put pia back on track. Allah help them.

  19. British airways never had a schedule to Lahore.
    It was a diversion station if schedule flights couldn’t land in Islamabad , Karachi or Dehli.

    Let’s hope they start Karachi as well which was a prime destination for British airways in the past.

