Mobile phone imports increase 43.6pc in 4MFY21

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 43.6 per cent during the first four months (July-Oct) of the current financial year (FY21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to details, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $556.783 million in July-Oct FY21 as compared to the imports of $387.741 million in July-Oct FY20, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

However, mobile phone imports decreased 46.15pc to $63.890 million on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2020, as compared to imports of $118.653 million in Oct 2019.

Similarly, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the import of mobile phones fell 65.75pc in Oct 2020, as compared to the imports of $186.530 million in Sept 2020.