Mobile phone imports increase 43.6pc in 4MFY21

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 43.6 per cent during the first four months (July-Oct) of the current financial year (FY21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.
According to details, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $556.783 million in July-Oct FY21 as compared to the imports of $387.741 million in July-Oct FY20, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.
However, mobile phone imports decreased 46.15pc to $63.890 million on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2020, as compared to imports of $118.653 million in Oct 2019.
Similarly, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the import of mobile phones fell 65.75pc in Oct 2020, as compared to the imports of $186.530 million in Sept 2020.
I thought the govt has given major incentives to assemble / manufacture cell phones locally. However these numbers tell a different story. As a policy the govt should only allow import of phones where the manufacturers agree to set up a local assembly plant. If this is not possbile just raie the import duty further.
Thanks for the blog filled with so many information. Stopping by your blog helped me to get what I was looking for.