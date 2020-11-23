Sign inSubscribe
Mobile phone imports increase 43.6pc in 4MFY21

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The import of mobile phones witnessed an increase of 43.6 per cent during the first four months (July-Oct) of the current financial year (FY21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to details, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $556.783 million in July-Oct FY21 as compared to the imports of $387.741 million in July-Oct FY20, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday.

However, mobile phone imports decreased 46.15pc to $63.890 million on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2020, as compared to imports of $118.653 million in Oct 2019.

Similarly, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the import of mobile phones fell 65.75pc in Oct 2020, as compared to the imports of $186.530 million in Sept 2020.

  1. I thought the govt has given major incentives to assemble / manufacture cell phones locally. However these numbers tell a different story. As a policy the govt should only allow import of phones where the manufacturers agree to set up a local assembly plant. If this is not possbile just raie the import duty further.

