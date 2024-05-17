Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Dawood Hercules Corporation to be demerged into two legal entities 

Board approves Scheme of Arrangement, all assets, liabilities, and obligations will be transferred to new company named DH Partners Limited 

By News Desk

The Board of Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited (DH Corp) has approved a Scheme of Arrangement during its meeting on Friday under which DH Corp will be demerged into two legal entities. 

According to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), all assets, liabilities, and obligations of DH Corporation, excluding its investment in the shares of Engro Corporation Limited, will be transferred to a new company, DH Partners Limited (DHPL). 

DHPL will issue shares to the existing shareholders of DH Corp in the same proportion as their current holdings.

Under the Scheme of Arrangement, the shares held by all Engro Corp shareholders, except for those held by DH Corp, will be transferred to DH Corp. 

In exchange, these shareholders will receive 2.24407865 shares of DH Corp for each Engro Corp share they hold. 

This swap ratio may be adjusted based on the actual shareholding at the time of issuance. 

As a result, shareholders will maintain their proportionate shareholding in Engro Corp indirectly through DH Corp.

Following this restructuring, Engro Corp will become a wholly owned subsidiary of DH Corp, which will be renamed Engro Holdings Limited.

The proposed restructuring is subject to corporate and regulatory approvals, as well as the sanction of the Scheme by the Islamabad High Court.

Previous article
Tax exemptions for ex-FATA, tribal areas to end on June 30 
Next article
Govt proposes carbon tax on petroleum amid IMF push for uniform VAT
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

HABIBMETRO organizes a roadshow on economic insights

HABIBMETRO organized its Economic Insights Treasury Roadshow 'Changing Dynamics of Pakistan’s Economy Amidst a Global Perspective' with informative sessions held in Faisalabad, Multan and...

PayFast becomes the first payment gateway to enable Raast P2M Payments in Pakistan

Govt proposes incentives to curb electricity theft, recover arrears

Imran Khan was supposed to speak at the SC today. The case in question might determine the...

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.