Dewan Farooque Motors partners with ECO-Green Motors to manufacture electric cars

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited has entered into a toll manufacturing agreement with ECO-Green Motors Limited for manufacturing EGML’s Horn-EV (200KM and 300KM range), thereby becoming the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in Pakistan.

The production thereof is expected to commence in August 2024, according to a notice sent by the company to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“By the grace of Almighty ALLAH, we hereby announce that Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (“DFML”) has entered into a toll manufacturing agreement with ECO-Green Motors Limited (“EGML”) for manufacturing of EGML’s Horn-EV (200KM and 300KM range), thereby becoming the leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in Pakistan,” read the notice.

On Wednesday, Dewan Farooque Motors announced the resumption of commercial production for its special-purpose KIA commercial vehicle, named KIA ‘SHEHZORE’.

The company revealed that the launch ceremony for the vehicle is scheduled for June 4, 2024.

“We look forward to continue serving the people of Pakistan with high-quality products and after-sales services through our strong nationwide dealership network,” it said in its notice to PSX.

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on December 28, 1998, as a public limited company. The principal activity of the company is assembling, progressive manufacturing and sale of vehicles in Pakistan.