Despite litigation, consistent losses, and auditors raising red flag after red flag, Dewan Farooq Motors has remained a stable stock market investment. How in the world?

There are few mysteries in the world that are assumed to be unravelable. UFOs, Loch Ness Monster and our purpose on this planet are just to name a few. Maybe we can add Ishaq Dar and his cockroach-like ability to never die or fade into oblivion to the list as well. Winston Churchill once famously said that Russia was like a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. This Matryoshka doll of a conundrum can also be used to describe the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Or more particularly certain stocks that are listed on the PSX.