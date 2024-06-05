Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Chinese firm eyes investment in Pakistan’s mobile phones, e-bikes, fintech sectors

Chairman of Transsion Holdings, Zhu Zhaojiang, calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

By APP

Chinese firm Transsion Holdings showed its keen interest in increasing investment in mobile phone manufacturing and exploring opportunities in electric bikes, modern agriculture, and Fintech sectors.

Chairman of Transsion Holdings, Zhu Zhaojiang, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

During his five-day official visit to China, the Prime Minister directed relevant federal ministers and Pakistan’s Ambassador in China to quickly develop a coordinated strategy with the Chinese company.

 

 

He said the incumbent government was extending all-out-facilitation to foreign investors and businessmen. He also invited the Transsion Holdings to manufacture goods in Pakistan for export purposes, citing the country’s immense resources and youth bulge.

Zhu Zhaojiang apprised the prime minister of his company’s current operations in Pakistan, global exports and the future plans to enhance investment in Pakistan.

It was told that the company had already established a mobile phone manufacturing unit in Pakistan providing employment to around 5,000 Pakistani workers. He said the company desired to expand its investment in the mobile phone industry that would also increase mobile phone export from Pakistan.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Minister of State Shaza Fatima Khawaj attended the meeting.

Previous article
FBR allows transactions between Gwadar Free Zone and tariff area PKR 
Next article
FinMin Aurangzeb anticipates interest rate reduction by SBP this year
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

CCP
Headlines

CCP approves merger of IBP with NIBAF

Merger signifies a strategic consolidation aimed for at improved banking educational facilities 

Pakistan’s services exports record $6.44bn in 10MFY2024

Irfan Saleem Awan to lead Bank of Khyber as Acting MD

FBR uncovers Rs21.69 billion sales tax fraud network

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.