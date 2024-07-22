Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan spends $1.898 billion on mobile phone imports in FY 2023-24

PBS data shows mobile phone imports surge by 233%, total telecom imports reach $2.366 billion by the end of FY2023-24

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24, reflecting a 233% increase compared to $570.071 million in the fiscal year 2022-23, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).  

In rupee terms, mobile phone imports stood at Rs535.690 billion, a 291.45% growth from Rs136.847 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Mobile phone imports in June 2024 amounted to $278.574 million, marking a 76.77% increase from $157.592 million in May 2024. Year-on-year, imports surged by 419.90% in June, up from $53.582 million in June 2023.

Overall telecom imports during the fiscal year 2023-24 reached $2.366 billion, a 147.36% increase compared to $956.696 million in 2022-23. 

On a year-on-year basis, telecom imports grew by 232% in June 2024, totaling $320.094 million compared to $96.415 million in June 2023. Month-on-month, telecom imports rose by 51.28% in June 2024 from $211.586 million in May 2024.

Local manufacturing and assembly plants produced 13.08 million mobile handsets in the first five months (January-May) of 2024, compared to 0.76 million units imported commercially. In May alone, 2.23 million mobile handsets were locally manufactured or assembled, while 0.11 million were imported commercially. 

Of the 13.08 million locally manufactured or assembled mobile handsets, 4.98 million were 2G phones, and 8.1 million were smartphones. As per the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data, 61% of mobile devices on the network are smartphones, while 39% are 2G phones.

Local manufacturing and assembly of mobile handsets declined by around 4% in the calendar year 2023 due to issues related to the restriction of opening Letters of Credit (LCs) for mobile phone accessories. Despite these restrictions, commercial imports of mobile handsets increased. 

Previous article
Govt mulls electricity subsidy program for lifeline consumers through BISP
Next article
Bears tighten their grip on PSX as benchmark index falls 2%
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

KP to earn Rs 90 billion from oil and gas in...

Federal government will pay these receipts under several heads as royalty on oil and gas, gas development surcharge, excise duty on natural gas, and windfall levy. 

Bears tighten their grip on PSX as benchmark index falls 2%

Govt mulls electricity subsidy program for lifeline consumers through BISP

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2024” award by Euromoney

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.