Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt to terminate contracts with 15 IPPs to reduce electricity costs

Task force led by energy minister Awais Leghari finalizes framework

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government has decided to review and terminate agreements with 15 Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to provide relief to the public burdened by high electricity costs, sources revealed on Thursday.

Led by Energy Minister Awais Leghari, a task force has finalized a framework to address the issue. The government plans to immediately end contracts with six IPPs established in the 1990s and gradually phase out agreements with nine others.

Sources disclosed that contracts with Gul Ahmed Energy Limited, Kohinoor Energy, Liberty Power Project, Tapal Energy Limited, Attock Generation, and KAPCO will be terminated without extension. Additionally, agreements with Lal Pir, Pakgen, Fauji Kabirwala Power, Habibullah Coastal, Japan Power Generation, Saba Power, Hubco, Southern Electric Power, and Rousch Power will be phased out over the next three to five years.

The government is also preparing a framework for consumers using over 201 units of electricity. The policy regarding the same slab for consumers exceeding 201 units for six months will be revised. Special slabs will be introduced for these consumers, with a proposed rate of Rs26 per unit for those exceeding 201 units.

Federal Minister Awais Leghari emphasized the importance of the energy sector for the economy, stating, “We are implementing reforms in the energy sector and will ensure their execution.”

He highlighted the need for coordination in implementing these reforms, underscoring the role of the national task force in overseeing the 20-point reform agenda. “The sooner we address these issues, the quicker the economy will stabilize,” he added.

Previous article
Turmoil shakes BD central bank, workers force top officials to resign
Next article
Turkey and Pakistan strengthen economic ties with investment, connectivity initiatives
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Troubled Bangladesh’s economy bogged down by high unemployment, inflation

The student protests that forced Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee the country were also fuelled by tough economic conditions in...

Pak Suzuki halts production, faces massive losses due to govt restrictions

Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.47 billion

Mari Petroleum announces record Rs77bn profit, 800% bonus shares

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.