Pakistan faces $17bn shortfall in flood recovery efforts: Planning Minister

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan still faces a $17.1 billion shortfall in recovery from the devastating 2022 floods, which caused a total loss of $30 billion. The recovery needs are estimated at $16.2 billion, while pledges from international donors so far amount to $10.9 billion.

The minister disclosed these figures during the 4th meeting of the Policy and Strategy Committee and the Oversight Board on Post-Flood Reconstruction Activities, which was attended by senior government officials, international partners including the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, and representatives from the UN and EU.

According to Iqbal, the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) reported $14.9 billion in damages and $15.2 billion in economic losses. The floods, which affected 33 million people and submerged a third of the country, also caused significant damage to infrastructure, with over two million housing units impacted, 780,000 of which were completely destroyed.

The minister highlighted the ongoing efforts under Pakistan’s Resilient, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF), which outlines key strategies for recovery, including restoring livelihoods, reviving economic opportunities, and rebuilding essential infrastructure. However, he stressed the need for faster implementation of projects, particularly in underdeveloped areas like Balochistan, which has faced delays in reconstruction.

Iqbal called for improved coordination with development partners and directed relevant ministries to eliminate obstacles hindering flood-resilient projects, emphasizing that delays would not be tolerated. The $400 million Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Project (IFRAP) is among the initiatives aimed at supporting housing reconstruction and climate-smart agricultural practices in affected communities.

Despite progress, Iqbal underscored the urgency of addressing climate change and its impacts on Pakistan’s agriculture, particularly as weather changes continue to affect crop yields, notably cotton. He reiterated the importance of long-term adaptation and resilience in flood recovery efforts.