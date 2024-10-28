Motorbike, three-wheeler sales jump 19% in first quarter of FY25

The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in Pakistan increased by 19.03% during the first three months (July-September) of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

During the months under review, 320,187 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold, up from 268,990 units in July-September (2023-24).

Sales of Honda motorcycles surged by 16.68 percent, rising from 232,139 units to 270,877 units, while Suzuki motorcycle sales increased by 48.29%, from 3,775 units to 5,598 units.

United Auto motorcycles also saw a rise in sales, reaching 29,951 units from 21,803 units last year, and Road Prince motorbikes saw a 6.92% increase from 4,118 to 4,403 units.

However, Yamaha motorbike sales declined to 1,095 units from 2,555 units, a drop of 57.14%.

Among three-wheelers, Road Prince sales rose by 6.92 percent, from 4,118 units to 4,403 units, while Qingqi three-wheeler sales surged to 2,217 units from 1,335 units.

Sazgar three-wheelers showed a significant increase of 88.97 percent, from 2,876 units to 5,435 units.

Meanwhile, sales of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 6.42 percent, from 218 units to 204 units.