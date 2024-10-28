Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Motorbike, three-wheeler sales jump 19% in first quarter of FY25

PAMA data shows 320,187 motorbikes and three-wheelers sold from July to September 024; Honda and Suzuki lead growth

By APP

The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in Pakistan increased by 19.03% during the first three months (July-September) of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

During the months under review, 320,187 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold, up from 268,990 units in July-September (2023-24). 

Sales of Honda motorcycles surged by 16.68 percent, rising from 232,139 units to 270,877 units, while Suzuki motorcycle sales increased by 48.29%, from 3,775 units to 5,598 units. 

United Auto motorcycles also saw a rise in sales, reaching 29,951 units from 21,803 units last year, and Road Prince motorbikes saw a 6.92% increase from 4,118 to 4,403 units.

However, Yamaha motorbike sales declined to 1,095 units from 2,555 units, a drop of 57.14%.

Among three-wheelers, Road Prince sales rose by 6.92 percent, from 4,118 units to 4,403 units, while Qingqi three-wheeler sales surged to 2,217 units from 1,335 units. 

Sazgar three-wheelers showed a significant increase of 88.97 percent, from 2,876 units to 5,435 units. 

Meanwhile, sales of United Auto three-wheelers decreased by 6.42 percent, from 218 units to 204 units.

Previous article
Yen at 3-month low with Japanese election adding economic concerns
Next article
German politicians should leave differences aside, DSGV president says
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Yen at 3-month low with Japanese election adding economic concerns

The Japanese yen fell to a three-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, reflecting market concerns over political shifts and economic policies. Japan’s...

Korea Zinc acquires 9.85% stake with $1.5 billion buyback

Philips lowers sales expectations due to China’s economic slump

Pakistan seeks additional ¥10 billion loan from China to bridge financing gap

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.