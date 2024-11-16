Sign inSubscribe
Netflix suffers outage, affecting thousands of users

The disruption occurred just as viewers were tuning in to watch the much-anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

By Monitoring Desk

Netflix experienced an outage affecting thousands of users in the United States, as reported by outage tracking site Downdetector.

The disruption occurred just as viewers were tuning in to watch the much-anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. By 10:35 p.m. ET (0335 GMT Saturday), Downdetector had logged 85,021 reports of issues.

The outage primarily impacted users in major cities such as New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles, with some scattered reports from other areas. Netflix did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

This incident follows a pattern, as Netflix has faced outages during high-traffic events in the past. A similar disruption occurred in April of the previous year during a live stream of a reality show causing complaints from numerous viewers.

Lawsuit claiming Elon Musk rigged dogecoin ends
The landmark IHC ruling that could change how Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry works
