Meezan Bank reassures customers of data security amid alleged ‘breach’

Bank emphasizes secure online practices in customer advisory while compensating victims of unauthorized transactions

By Monitoring Desk

Meezan Bank has firmly denied allegations of a data breach following reports of unauthorized transactions on customers’ debit and credit cards circulating on social media. In a customer advisory issued Thursday, the bank reassured its clients that their data is “completely safe,” emphasizing that “there has been no security breach whatsoever.”

The advisory addressed rumors about unauthorized charges and clarified that the disputed transactions stemmed from unsecured e-commerce activities. Meezan Bank stated that these transactions are being reimbursed under the chargeback mechanism of international payment schemes, with affected customers who have complained already compensated.

The bank, which is PCI-certified and ensures its cards are EMV and 3D Secure compliant, highlighted the importance of safe online practices. It advised customers to avoid using cards on untrusted websites, refrain from conducting transactions over public Wi-Fi, and remain cautious of phishing attempts involving card details or OTPs.

The issue gained traction after social media users reported multiple incidents of unauthorized transactions. One customer, Malik Zaka from Islamabad, claimed Rs2.1 million was withdrawn from his account via transactions in Malaysian currency, which were converted into PKR. Another affected customer from Lahore reported transactions amounting to Rs1.4 million. Both confirmed that their funds were promptly reimbursed.

The advisory underscored the bank’s proactive measures to protect customer interests and prevent future incidents. Meezan Bank encouraged customers to confidently use their cards for cashless transactions on trusted websites while taking precautions to safeguard their information.

This incident highlights the growing need for vigilance in digital banking and e-commerce security as online transactions continue to expand rapidly in Pakistan.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

