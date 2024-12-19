US imposes sanctions on National Development Complex, three other entities linked to Pakistan’s missile program

The United States said it was imposing new sanctions related to nuclear-armed Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program, including on the state-owned defense agency that oversees the program, Reuters reported.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the measures slapped on the National Development Complex and three firms were imposed under an executive order that “targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.”

According to a fact sheet issued by the US State Department, “In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.”

The fact sheet stated that the National Development Complex (NDC), based in Islamabad, has been involved in acquiring items to support Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program, including special vehicle chassis intended for use as launch support equipment and missile testing apparatus. The US government assesses that NDC is responsible for the development of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles, including the Shaheen-series missiles.

Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, based in Karachi, has reportedly worked with NDC to supply a range of equipment for Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program.

Affiliates International, also located in Karachi, has facilitated the procurement of missile-related items for NDC and other entities supporting the program. Similarly, Rockside Enterprise, another Karachi-based firm, has been involved in supplying equipment to NDC for the development of Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile program.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists states that Pakistan’s Shaheen missile series is capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Pakistan became the seventh country to conduct nuclear weapons tests in 1998. According to the Bulletin’s estimates, the country currently possesses approximately 170 nuclear warheads.

Pakistan termed the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on the National Development Complex (NDC) and three commercial entities as “unfortunate and biased,” asserting that the move undermines the objective of peace and security.

“Pakistan considers the US decision to impose sanctions on NDC and three commercial entities as unfortunate and biased,” the Foreign Office stated in a press release issued late Wednesday night.

The Foreign Office emphasized that Pakistan’s strategic capabilities are meant to defend its sovereignty and preserve peace and stability in South Asia. The latest installment of sanctions defies the objective of peace and security by aiming to accentuate military asymmetries. Such policies have dangerous implications for the strategic stability of our region and beyond.

“Pakistan’s strategic programme is a sacred trust bestowed by 240 million people upon its leadership. The sanctity of this trust, held in the highest esteem across the entire political spectrum, cannot be compromised,” the FO statement added.

“We also regret the imposition of sanctions on private commercial entities. Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere doubts and suspicion without any evidence whatsoever. While claiming strict adherence to non-proliferation norms, licensing requirements for advanced military technology to other countries have been waived off in the past.”

The Foreign Office criticised that such double standards and discriminatory practices not only undermine the credibility of non-proliferation regimes but also endanger regional and international peace and security.