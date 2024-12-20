Pakistan, China to build expressway linking Gwadar Port to airport

Pakistan and China agreed to construct an expressway connecting Gwadar Port with the new Gwadar International Airport.

Both sides also decided to initiate feasibility studies for new motorways, including the Mirpur-Muzaffarabad and Karachi-Hyderabad routes, as part of enhanced connectivity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and China’s Vice Minister of Transport Li Ying in Beijing.

The federal minister expressed gratitude for China’s ongoing support in Pakistan’s transportation sector, highlighting the transformative impact of CPEC projects such as the Multan-Sukkur Motorway and the Hazara Expressway. He emphasized that these projects have reduced travel distances and opened new opportunities for economic growth.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for expediting major projects, including the Karachi-Hyderabad Section, ML-1 railway upgrade, and Karakoram Highway Phase II. He also proposed the construction of the Mashkhel to Panjgur Highway in Balochistan, aimed at creating a mineral corridor in the region. Vice Minister Li Ying welcomed these proposals and expressed China’s commitment to advancing cooperation on these initiatives.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal met with the President of the Export-Import Bank of China, Ms. Wang Shunning, to discuss Pakistan’s ongoing economic recovery efforts and reforms in the energy and tax sectors. The minister thanked the bank for its support, particularly in financing Pakistan’s space satellite project, and expressed optimism about securing approval for the Space Center project.

Ms. Wang Shunning commended Pakistan’s economic recovery efforts and reaffirmed China’s commitment to its long-standing partnership with Pakistan. She assured continued support for Pakistan’s development agenda, emphasizing the importance of space technology for future growth.

These meetings reflect the mutual determination of Pakistan and China to strengthen their strategic partnership under CPEC and jointly explore opportunities for sustainable development and economic prosperity.