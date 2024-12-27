Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PPL begins exploration at second Shah Bandar JV well in Sindh

Jhim East X-1 well is producing 10 MMSCFD gas and over 150 barrels per day condensate 

By News Desk

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has successfully commissioned the exploration and development activities in the Shah Bandar JV Block, the second exploratory well, Jhim East X-1, located in District Sujawal, Sindh Province.

The state-owned petroleum company shared this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

Jhim East X-1 well is producing approximately 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and more than 150 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with a Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of approximately 2,800 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 40/64-inch choke size.

Jhim East X-1 gas is being processed at MPCL’s Sujawal Gas Processing Facility for onward supply to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). 

The company said that the commissioning has added much-needed gas supplies to the national gas distribution network and will enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between supply and demand during the current energy crisis and will save significant foreign exchange for the country by way of import substitution.

Shah Bandar JV is a joint venture between Pakistan Petroleum Limited (WI 63%) as operator, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (WI 32%), Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (WI 2.50%), and Government Holdings Private Limited (WI 2.50%).

Previous article
PM directs uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers during winter
Next article
Service Industries approves Rs500 million investment in retail subsidiary
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.