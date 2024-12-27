PPL begins exploration at second Shah Bandar JV well in Sindh

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has successfully commissioned the exploration and development activities in the Shah Bandar JV Block, the second exploratory well, Jhim East X-1, located in District Sujawal, Sindh Province.

The state-owned petroleum company shared this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

Jhim East X-1 well is producing approximately 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas and more than 150 barrels per day (BPD) condensate with a Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of approximately 2,800 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 40/64-inch choke size.

Jhim East X-1 gas is being processed at MPCL’s Sujawal Gas Processing Facility for onward supply to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The company said that the commissioning has added much-needed gas supplies to the national gas distribution network and will enable the energy sector to reduce the gap between supply and demand during the current energy crisis and will save significant foreign exchange for the country by way of import substitution.

Shah Bandar JV is a joint venture between Pakistan Petroleum Limited (WI 63%) as operator, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (WI 32%), Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (WI 2.50%), and Government Holdings Private Limited (WI 2.50%).