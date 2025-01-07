Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Taliban militants say they will target Pakistan Army-owned businesses: report

TTP’s target include Fauji Foundation, Fauji Cement, Askari Bank, Fauji Fertilizer, Fauji Foods, Askari Fuels, NLC, FWO, DHA and all other institutions that have military’s shares in them 

By Bloomberg

Militants belonging to Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said they will now target local businesses, including listed firms, owned by Pakistan’s powerful army. The statement by the terrorist group loosely affiliated with Afghanistan Taliban on Sunday evening comes days after the two nations clashed at the border, Bloomberg reported.

TTP’s target include Fauji Cement Company Ltd., Askari Bank Ltd., Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd., Fauji Foods Ltd., Askari Cement Ltd., Askari Fuels, National Logistic Cell, Frontier Works Organization, Pakistan Ordnance Factory, Fauji Foundation, the Defence Housing Authority and all the institutions that have military’s shares in them. 

The main source of strength for the Pakistan Army “is its sources of income,” said TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani in the statement.

Besides vowing to target the army’s businesses, the TTP has set a three-month deadline for investors holding shares in military-owned companies to sell those and avoid potential losses. 

“The shopkeepers who are selling military products are given two months to finish their available stock and buy alternative products,” Khorasani said.

Late last month, Kabul said it hit “several points” including military posts inside Pakistan in retaliation for the deadly airstrikes allegedly carried out by Pakistan against Afghanistan on December 24. 

Islamabad has accused Kabul of allowing TTP militants to use Afghanistan as a base for carrying out attacks on Pakistan. Kabul denies the claims. 

Terrorism has surged in Pakistan and the threat has increased after the Taliban coming to power in Afghanistan as it is said to have emboldened TTP to step up its attacks on Pakistan’s security forces. 

In a separate statement, the militants said they killed 1,284 security personnel in hundreds of attacks carried out throughout Pakistan last year. 

Pakistan’s army spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry last month said it killed more than 900 terrorists in 2024, the most in past five years, including “high-value targets” and suicide bombers from neighboring Afghanistan.

Previous article
Bhutan excels in crypto-mining while Pakistan’s ambitions remain unrealised: report
Next article
Indonesia joins BRICS as a full member, strengthening ties with the Global South
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Banking

Private sector borrowing rises 265% to record Rs1.9 trillion in H1...

High borrowing driven by monetary easing, rate cuts and inflation drop; banks also extend Rs1.35 trillion to NBFIs

TCP receives 11 bids for 50,000 metric tons of rice export to Bangladesh

 ATIR dismisses appeal over scanned signature by overseas Pakistani

ECC bans ozone-depleting insulation and foaming materials 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.