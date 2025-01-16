FIA busts hawala-hundi network in Lahore, arrests seven 

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Corporate Crime Circle Lahore, conducted a major operation against illegal hawala-hundi activities, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals involved in unauthorised currency exchange operations.

According to an FIA spokesperson, a case has been registered against a nine-member gang operating in the area. The individuals identified are Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Irfan, Farhan Javed, Hamid Riaz Khan, Abdul Rehman, Shehryar Ahmed, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Farooq, and Mukhtar Ali.

The suspects were apprehended in Lahore’s DHA area while engaging in illegal currency exchanges. During the operation, the FIA seized a significant quantity of local and foreign currencies, including Rs11 million, 708 US dollars, 2,145 Emirati dirhams, 275 British pounds, 1,500 Canadian dollars, 600 Chinese yuan, 225 Qatari riyals, 314 Omani riyals, and 100 South African rand.

Additionally, hawala-hundi receipts, mobile phones, and other incriminating evidence were recovered. The arrested individuals were taken into custody, and an investigation is currently underway.

FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfraz Khan stated that no leniency would be shown to those responsible for damaging the national economy. “The operation against illegal hawala-hundi activities will continue,” he affirmed, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to combating financial crimes.