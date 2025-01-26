Govt violates IMF limit with excessive funding for parliamentarian schemes

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has significantly exceeded the funding cap for parliamentarian development schemes under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP), allocating Rs. 48.3 billion this month despite prior warnings from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to curb spending in this area.

The sanctioned amount surpasses the Ministry of Finance’s ceiling by Rs. 19 billion, with the Finance Division having initially sought to restrict budget releases to just 60% of the annual allocation for the July-March period. However, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal authorized an additional Rs. 18.4 billion on January 17, just days after an initial Rs. 12.5 billion was released, bringing the total disbursed funds to an unsustainable Rs. 48.3 billion.

This increase violates the Rs. 29 billion limit set for the first three quarters of FY2024-25, adding to the strain on the country’s fiscal resources. The Cabinet Division had requested these additional allocations, reportedly at the behest of allied political parties pushing for more development projects in their constituencies.

This rash funding decision has complicated the government’s overall financing requirements, especially as the federal development budget was already slashed by Rs. 300 billion to Rs. 1.1 trillion in FY25 to cover electricity subsidies and other fiscal gaps. The move has raised concerns over the government’s ability to balance fiscal discipline with political pressures.