$300 million deals in energy, coal, and cement inked between China, Pakistan

BEIJING: President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth more than $300 million in the energy, coal, and cement sectors in Beijing.

The agreements, signed between Pakistani stakeholders and Chinese investors, aim to enhance the country’s industrial growth and energy sustainability.

The Energy Department of the Government of Sindh and Ming Yang Renewable Energy (International) Company Ltd. signed an MoU to advance renewable energy projects in the province.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, signed on behalf of the Ministry of Energy, while Ming Yang Renewable Energy Chairman Li Jianzhang represented the Chinese side.

The partnership will focus on wind and solar hybrid power generation projects, including a 75 MW facility in the Kotri/Nooriabad Industrial Area and a 350 MW plant in Jhimpir, Thatta.

In the cement sector, Thatta Cement Company Limited and Zhonggang Construction Group signed an MoU outlining plans for a new 5,000 t/d cement production line.

Additionally, the Sindh Government reached an agreement with MESKAY FEMTEE CG&M Pvt. Ltd. for a coal gasification and urea production plant in Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chief Whip of the Senate, Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, along with senior government representatives, business leaders, and industry stakeholders.