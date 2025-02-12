Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

United Motors prepares to introduce Jetour’s premium SUVs

United Motors will reveal pricing and official launch details by the end of the month

By Monitoring Desk

United Motors is preparing to introduce Jetour’s premium SUVs, Dashing and X70 Plus, in Pakistan by the end of this month, according to industry sources cited by Pakwheels.

Jetour, a sub-brand of Chinese automaker Chery, was founded in 2018 and focuses on SUVs and crossovers.

Both models will be locally assembled (CKD) and equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine. The Jetour Dashing will be a five-seater SUV, while the X70 Plus will offer seven seats.

The Jetour Dashing will come with a multi-level front grille, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, and a panoramic glass sunroof. The interior will feature a dual 10.25-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, intelligent voice command, wireless charging, and synthetic leather seats.

It will have a Kunpeng 1.5TCI Turbo Engine producing 115 kW (156 hp) and 230 Nm of torque with a fuel economy of 7.8L/100 km. Safety features include six airbags, ABS+EBD, electronic stability control, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360° panoramic parking assist system.

The Jetour X70 Plus will have a large chrome-patterned front grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a panoramic glass sunroof. The interior will include a 25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ambient lighting, electric seat adjustments, and a 360-degree parking camera.

It will be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine delivering 156 hp and 230 Nm of torque with a fuel economy of 7.8L/100 km. Safety features will include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-hold and hill-descent control, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, six airbags, and blind-spot detection.

United Motors will reveal pricing and official launch details by the end of the month.

Previous article
DRAP resists move to classify infant formula as food items
Next article
OpenAI denies using Indian media content to train ChatGPT in court filing
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.