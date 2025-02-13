Punjab imposes Rs10,000 fine for washing cars at home to combat water wastage

LAHORE: In line with a directive from the Lahore High Court, the Punjab Environmental Department has introduced strict measures and hefty penalties to curb excessive water usage. As part of these efforts, a fine of Rs10,000 has been imposed on individuals washing vehicles at home, as well as on those using pipes for non-essential purposes. Additionally, authorities have been instructed to take immediate action against illegal service stations.

A special committee, consisting of Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Secretary of Environment Raja Jahangir, and Environmental Protection Director General Imran Hamed Sheikh, has been established to oversee the enforcement of the Lahore High Court’s orders.

Director General Imran Hamed Sheikh explained that all service stations in Punjab must install water recycling systems by February 28, with those failing to comply facing a Rs100,000 fine. New regulations also prohibit the use of oil-based substances for car washing and the extraction of groundwater for construction purposes.

These measures are part of the Punjab Environmental Act and have been implemented immediately, reflecting growing concerns over water conservation. The Environmental Department highlighted that Punjab has experienced a 42% decrease in rainfall over the past five years, contributing to an ongoing water shortage.

Authorities have urged citizens to adhere to these regulations to help conserve water, warning that strict legal action will be taken against violators.