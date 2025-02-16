Punjab govt pushes for transparency in minority card distribution

LAHORE: The Punjab government is advancing efforts to streamline minority card distribution and biometric verification as part of its commitment to transparency and service efficiency.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a steering committee meeting to review progress on application verification, minority card distribution, and the implementation of the Biometric Verification System (BVS).

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including District Commissioners (DCs) from across Punjab, representatives from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Punjab Bank, and the Social Welfare Department. Officials discussed strategies to enhance coordination, address verification challenges, and ensure the seamless rollout of BVS to improve service accuracy.

Minister Arora praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her leadership and commitment to minority empowerment. He emphasized that the government remains focused on ensuring transparency and efficiency in the initiative, reaffirming its dedication to enhancing accessibility and support for minority communities.