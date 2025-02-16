Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab govt pushes for transparency in minority card distribution

Officials discuss strategies to enhance coordination, verification challenges, and seamless BVS rollout for accuracy

By Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab government is advancing efforts to streamline minority card distribution and biometric verification as part of its commitment to transparency and service efficiency.

Provincial Minister for Minorities Ramesh Singh Arora chaired a steering committee meeting to review progress on application verification, minority card distribution, and the implementation of the Biometric Verification System (BVS).

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including District Commissioners (DCs) from across Punjab, representatives from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Punjab Bank, and the Social Welfare Department. Officials discussed strategies to enhance coordination, address verification challenges, and ensure the seamless rollout of BVS to improve service accuracy.

Minister Arora praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her leadership and commitment to minority empowerment. He emphasized that the government remains focused on ensuring transparency and efficiency in the initiative, reaffirming its dedication to enhancing accessibility and support for minority communities.

Previous article
Sindh to enforce strict vehicle inspections with new MVI centers
Next article
KE identifies 34 illegal structures violating transmission line safety rules
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Sindh cabinet approves five-year upper age relaxation for government jobs

Government employees with two years of service get up to five years of relaxation from their administrative department

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia explore investment opportunities in key sectors

KE identifies 34 illegal structures violating transmission line safety rules

Sindh to enforce strict vehicle inspections with new MVI centers

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.