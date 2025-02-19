United Motors to launch Jetour SUVs in Pakistan on February 20

United Motors has announced the launch of Jetour in Pakistan, with the brand’s official arrival set for February 20, 2025.

Jetour, a subsidiary of Chinese automaker Chery, specializes in manufacturing SUVs and crossovers. The company will introduce two models in Pakistan, the Jetour Dashing and the X70 Plus.

Both models will be locally assembled as completely knocked-down (CKD) units and will feature a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine. The Dashing will have a five-seater configuration, while the X70 Plus will be a seven-seater.

The Jetour Dashing includes a multi-level slatted front grille, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, and LED rear taillights. The interior features a dual 10.25-inch instrument cluster and infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an intelligent voice command system, wireless charging, and a multifunctional leather steering wheel.

Other features include synthetic leather seats, a panoramic glass sunroof, and an electric tailgate. The vehicle is powered by a 1.5-liter Kunpeng turbo engine producing 115 kW and 230 Nm of torque with an average fuel economy of 7.8 liters per 100 km.

Safety features include up to six airbags, an electronic stability program, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold and descent controls, and a 360-degree parking assist system.

The Jetour X70 Plus will have a large front grille, 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, and LED daytime running lights. The interior will include keyless entry, a 25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, and an electrically operated tailgate.

It will also feature ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic glass sunroof, and electric seat adjustment options. The vehicle will be equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo petrol engine producing 156 hp and 230 Nm of torque with an average fuel economy of 7.8 liters per 100 km.

Safety features will include ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold and descent controls, ISOfix child-seat anchors, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, a reverse-view camera, and up to six airbags.

Jetour joins the growing number of Chinese automakers entering the local market, following the introduction of electric vehicle brands such as BYD and Deepal.