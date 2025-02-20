Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Ukraine rejects U.S. demand for $500 billion in mineral rights for wartime aid

U.S. provided $67 billion in weapons and $31.5 billion in budget support, far from $500 billion, without security guarantees, says Zelenskiy

By Monitoring Desk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday dismissed U.S. demands for $500 billion in mineral wealth as repayment for wartime aid, stating that Washington had not provided assistance anywhere near that amount and had not included specific security guarantees in its proposal.

He said the U.S. had supplied Ukraine with $67 billion in weapons and $31.5 billion in direct budget support during the nearly three-year conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy, facing pressure from Trump’s administration, said the U.S. proposal sought 50% ownership of Ukraine’s critical minerals in exchange for continued support. He added that the deal lacked security assurances and did not account for Ukraine’s financial constraints.

“You can’t call this $500 billion and ask us to return $500 billion in minerals or something else. This is not a serious conversation,” he said.

Trump has pushed for rare earth minerals from Kyiv as a condition for future U.S. assistance. His team presented a draft deal last week, which Ukraine declined in its current form.

Zelenskiy said he insisted on security guarantees but was told the U.S. offer stood at 50% ownership. “I said: OK, no. Let the lawyers work some more,” he added, emphasizing that negotiations were ongoing.

The debate over aid figures has gained significance as Kyiv seeks to maintain support from Washington, a key ally. On Tuesday, Trump questioned where the allocated funds had been spent.

In response, Zelenskiy said total aid from the U.S. and EU amounted to $200 billion, out of $320 billion spent on Ukraine’s war effort, with Ukrainians covering the remaining $120 billion.

Previous article
DFIs warn against unilateral power deals, urge govt to maintain investor confidence
Next article
Transport sector drives petroleum consumption higher in first half of FY25
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

No more free rides, all segments must pay tax for national...

Retail sector pays a mere 1% in taxes despite 19% share in GDP; disproportionate burden of taxes on manufacturing, services industry, and salaried class is unsustainable, says Muhammad Aurangzeb 

ECC set to decide on goat exports to Kuwait amid concerns over domestic meat prices

Senate panel urges action as 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

State-owned enterprises post Rs851bn in losses, debt reaches Rs9.2tr in FY24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.