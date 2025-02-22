Lahore to get first fully underground Blue Line Metro Train

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the launch of Lahore’s first fully underground metro train, the Blue Line, as part of the government’s push to modernise urban transport.

As per media reports, the 27-kilometer project, running from Valencia Town to Babu Sabu Chowk, is expected to be completed within three years at an estimated cost of Rs600 billion.

The Punjab Transport Department has already initiated feasibility studies and design planning for the metro train, which aims to provide an efficient, eco-friendly, and affordable public transport system in the provincial capital.

Officials say the project will help reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in Lahore, aligning with the government’s broader Green Punjab vision.

The initiative follows CM Maryam’s recent launch of Lahore’s first electric bus service, which introduced 27 electric buses with a fare of Rs20. She has also announced plans to introduce 500 additional electric buses by August and expand the Metrobus service to Faisalabad and Gujranwala in the next fiscal year.

The Punjab government has been actively investing in public transport infrastructure, aiming to improve connectivity and ease commuting for residents. Officials emphasize that the Blue Line will be a game-changer, reducing travel time and providing a modern transit alternative to Lahore’s growing population.