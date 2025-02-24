Sign inSubscribe
Govt vows uninterrupted power supply during Ramadan

Energy Minister Awais Leghari assures seamless electricity during sehri and iftar, dismisses solar tax rumors, and promises more tariff reductions

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has pledged to ensure uninterrupted power supply during sehri and iftar hours throughout Ramadan, even in areas with high electricity theft, according to a report. 

Energy Minister Awais Leghari announced that immediate instructions would be issued to guarantee seamless electricity for fasting households.

Leghari also dismissed rumors of a solar tax, clarifying that no such levy has been imposed or planned. He hinted at further reductions in power tariffs in the coming months, offering potential relief to consumers amid rising energy costs.

During a Senate Standing Committee on Power meeting, officials revealed progress in negotiations with independent power producers (IPPs). 

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Muhammad Ali stated that agreements with six IPPs had been terminated, while discussions were underway to shift others from dollar payments to local currency.

The government also plans to waive interest on outstanding dues and secure fixed-cost loans from banks to address circular debt, which remains a top priority.

The meeting briefly turned contentious when a journalist attempted to record the proceedings. 

While Senator Shibli Faraz warned of potential action under cyber laws for misreporting, Committee Chairman Senator Mohsin Aziz ruled in favor of media coverage, citing delays in state broadcaster footage.

These decisions come as Pakistan faces an economic crisis, with energy affordability and accessibility emerging as critical public concerns.

