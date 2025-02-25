Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Adobe brings Photoshop to iPhone for the first time with free and premium options

Adobe offers a Photoshop Mobile and Web plan at $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually, unlocking premium features such as expanded Firefly tools

By Monitoring Desk

Adobe has introduced a dedicated mobile version of Photoshop, making its image editing and design tools available on smartphones for the first time.

The company announced on Tuesday that the app is now available for iPhone, with an Android version set to launch later this year.

Adobe is offering a Photoshop Mobile and Web plan at $7.99 per month or $69.99 annually, which unlocks premium features such as expanded Firefly tools, Object Select, Magic Wand, and Clone Stamp. Existing Photoshop plans, which already include access to Photoshop on iPad and the web, will now also cover the mobile version with both free and premium features.

“We’re excited to bring the limitless creative possibilities of Photoshop to mobile, making the app’s iconic image editing and design capabilities accessible for everyone,” said Ashley Still, SVP, digital media at Adobe. The company stated that the app is designed for an intuitive and mobile-friendly experience, offering free access to various in-app features.

The free version includes core Photoshop tools such as layers, masks, selections, the spot healing brush, and access to Adobe Stock assets. Users can also access Firefly-supported AI features, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand, which allow for image expansion and element removal.

A Tap Select tool enables users to edit photos by tapping objects rather than outlining them manually.

Photoshop mobile integrates with Adobe Creative Cloud, allowing users to sync their projects with Adobe Express, Adobe Fresco, and Adobe Lightroom. The Photoshop web version has also been updated to complement the mobile app, enabling users to access projects across devices without needing the desktop application.

