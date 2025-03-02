NAB Lahore launches inquiry into major financial and housing scams

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore held its monthly open court session, where victims of financial fraud in investment schemes and the housing sector lodged complaints before Director General NAB Lahore, Muhammad Ahtram Dar.

The session addressed Ponzi schemes such as the Sarmaya Dari Company, Unique Solar Scandal, and For U Real Traders Scandal, alongside housing scams involving Al-Rehman Garden Phase-7, Omega Housing Project, New Lahore City, and Grand Avenue Housing Society. Acting on complaints, the DG NAB ordered an inquiry into the Unique Solar Scandal, warning citizens about fraudulent investment schemes that exploit social media to attract funds.

In the Sarmaya Dari Company Scandal, NAB Lahore has received claims from 284 victims totaling Rs. 480 million. The case will soon transition from Complaint Verification (CV) to the inquiry stage, paving the way for legal proceedings.

Regarding the For U Real Traders Scandal, NAB has increased investigators in Punjab and will dispatch a team to Karachi to collect claims from victims based there.

For the Omega Housing Scandal, the DG NAB directed the retrieval of complete data of all affected individuals, ensuring strict enforcement of the six-month refund policy. He also instructed that victims be regularly updated on case progress through dedicated WhatsApp groups.

Addressing attendees, the DG NAB emphasized the agency’s commitment to swift action against financial fraud, following clear directives from the Chairman NAB. Victims cautioned about evolving fraudulent tactics, urging NAB to launch social media awareness campaigns against investment scams.

While acknowledging NAB’s role in recovering funds from fraudsters, attendees also urged the bureau to address smaller-scale fraud cases.