Pakistan’s exports to EU rise 9.86% to $5.34 billion in 7MFY25

Higher shipments to western, eastern, and northern Europe drive export growth, reversing last year’s 3.12% decline

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports to European countries increased by 9.86% in the first seven months (July-January) of FY25, reaching $5.345 billion compared to $4.865 billion in the same period last year, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

The rise in exports is attributed to higher shipments to western, eastern, and northern Europe, reversing a 3.12% decline in FY24, despite Pakistan’s GSP+ status, which allows duty-free or minimal-duty access to European markets. In October 2023, the European Parliament extended GSP+ status until 2027, ensuring continued trade benefits.

Western Europe, which includes Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Belgium, remains Pakistan’s largest export market within the EU, with exports rising 12.72% to $2.702 billion in 7MFY25, up from $2.397 billion in the same period last year. Exports to northern Europe grew 17.10% to $428.64 million, while southern Europe saw modest growth of 2.58% to $1.788 billion.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain recorded a 0.5% rise to $857.02 million, while Italy’s imports from Pakistan grew 2% to $662.55 million. Exports to Greece increased by 10.78% to $81.59 million from $73.65 million last year.

Eastern Europe saw the highest regional export growth of 18.57%, reaching $426.55 million from $359.74 million last year. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s exports to the UK rose 7.15% to $1.273 billion in 7MFY25, compared to $1.188 billion last year.

Within western Europe, Germany remained Pakistan’s top EU export destination, with exports surging 17.15% to $1.003 billion from $856.14 million. The Netherlands, Pakistan’s second-largest EU market, saw a 12.6% increase in exports, reaching $881.34 million.

Exports to France rose 9.11% to $327.76 million, while shipments to Belgium increased 8.2% to $343.91 million.

The steady growth in exports signals increasing demand for Pakistani goods across European markets, with GSP+ trade preferences playing a key role in maintaining export momentum.

PFVA rejects proposed agri-trade Authority
Fly Jinnah expands international network with new Lahore-Bahrain route
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

