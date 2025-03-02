Sign inSubscribe
PFVA rejects proposed agri-trade Authority

Creating a new authority without addressing the failures of the Department of Plant Protection would not guarantee success, says PFVA

By Monitoring Desk
PFVA

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetables Exporters, Importers, and Merchants Association (PFVA) has raised strong objections to the proposed National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority (NAFSA), warning that its establishment could burden the horticulture sector and disrupt exports.

In a letter to the Ministry of Food Security, PFVA Chairman Aslam Pakhali termed the move unnecessary and unwarranted, arguing that creating a new authority without addressing the failures of the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) would not guarantee success. He emphasized that before forming NAFSA, the government should focus on strengthening the existing DPP by enhancing its inspection and testing infrastructure at ports and employing qualified personnel to improve efficiency.

The association also expressed disappointment over the lack of stakeholder consultation in drafting the new regulations. It warned that NAFSA could introduce excessive bureaucratic layers, increasing regulatory hurdles rather than facilitating trade.

Pakhali questioned whether NAFSA would have the resources to effectively implement international Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) standards, given that existing departments have struggled with compliance.

A key concern raised by PFVA is Section 36 of the proposed bill, which states that no suit shall be instituted against the authority or its members, effectively eliminating legal accountability. “This provision raises serious concerns about transparency and fairness, as it removes legal recourse for trade bodies to address grievances against NAFSA,” Pakhali stated.

The PFVA also called for a reasonable timeframe for dispute resolution, particularly for perishable goods, noting that delays could render regulatory decisions meaningless if products expire before resolution.

Pakhali warned that if NAFSA enforces strict regulations without addressing past failures, it could lead to a sharp decline in exports. He urged the government to focus on reforming the DPP rather than establishing a new authority, which could increase costs and administrative inefficiencies.

Another PFVA member pointed out that the NAFSA bill’s definitions and terminologies do not align with international food safety and trade standards set by the International Plant Protection Convention, Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

