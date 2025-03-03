PM orders strict measures to curb sugar hoarding and price hikes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing essential items at affordable prices, emphasizing that controlling sugar prices and preventing hoarding remain top priorities.

Chairing a meeting on sugar supply and price regulation, the prime minister noted that recent crackdowns on sugar smuggling had yielded positive results. He directed authorities to implement strict measures to curb price manipulation and take decisive action against hoarders.

Shehbaz Sharif instructed officials to formulate a strategy ensuring the steady availability of sugar and other essential commodities at reasonable prices. He stressed that both federal and provincial governments must work together to safeguard consumers from inflation.

With the holy month of Ramadan approaching, the prime minister warned that any negligence in price control would not be tolerated. The meeting was informed that sugar production levels were sufficient to meet domestic demand.

Officials also briefed that fair price shops had been established at the provincial level to sell sugar at lower rates, while efforts were underway to curb smuggling entirely.

Chief secretaries assured that district administrations would actively monitor the situation, taking swift action against illegal hoarding.

On the other hand, despite recent crackdowns on smuggling, food prices have surged sharply with the start of the holy month, making it difficult for consumers to afford basic necessities.

The prices of key items, including sugar, cooking oil, chicken, flour, and pulses, have risen significantly. Sugar is now being sold at Rs165 per kg, up from Rs145 before Ramazan, while cooking oil and ghee prices have increased by Rs50-100 per liter.

Live chicken prices have soared to Rs485 per kg from Rs340, while boneless meat is being sold for over Rs500 per kg. Butchers continue to charge self-imposed rates, with beef now at Rs1,200 per kg and mutton reaching Rs2,500 per kg. A dozen farm eggs are being sold at Rs300, while desi eggs have crossed Rs500 per kg.

Vegetable prices remain high, with peas at Rs120 per kg, capsicum at Rs200 per kg, and bitter gourd reaching Rs250 per kg. Flour prices also remain elevated, with a 20-kg fine flour bag costing Rs1,750-1,900.

Meanwhile, beverages, tea, and rice prices have also climbed, with black tea now at Rs1,500 per kg and premium rice at Rs320 per kg.