UK watchdog investigates TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur over child privacy

The probe will assess TikTok’s use of personal data from users aged 13 to 17 and evaluate Reddit and Imgur’s age verification processes

By Monitoring Desk

Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) launched an investigation Monday into how TikTok, Reddit, and Imgur protect children’s privacy.

The probe will assess TikTok’s use of personal data from users aged 13 to 17 and evaluate Reddit and Imgur’s age verification processes.

The ICO stated that if it finds sufficient evidence of legal violations, it will seek responses from the companies before reaching a final decision. The investigation follows a £12.7 million ($16 million) fine imposed on TikTok in 2023 for using children’s data without parental consent.

Reddit said it is working with the ICO and plans to implement changes this year to comply with UK age assurance regulations. ByteDance, TikTok, and Imgur did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Britain has introduced stricter regulations requiring social media platforms to prevent children from accessing harmful content through age checks. Under proposed measures, platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok must adjust their algorithms to reduce exposure to harmful material.

