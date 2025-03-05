Bilal Bin Saqib appointed chief adviser to FinMin on Pakistan Crypto Council

LONDON: The Government of Pakistan has appointed Bilal Bin Saqib MBE as Chief Adviser to the Finance Minister on the Pakistan Crypto Council. This move highlights the country’s commitment to embracing technological innovation while ensuring policies that support national economic growth, digital transformation, and a secure financial system.

According to a notification from the Finance Ministry, “The Ministry of Finance has appointed Mr. Bilal Bin Saqib as Chief Adviser to the Finance Minister on the Pakistan Crypto Council in the Finance Division, effective immediately and until further notice, under the Establishment Division’s O.M. No. 1/11/2018(ii)-E-6, dated 09.04.2024.”

Bilal, an adviser and investor in the Web3 sector, has represented Pakistan on several global platforms, including NFT NYC, the World Economic Forum, ETH Barcelona, and Token 2049. He is a recognized global thought leader in blockchain and has been instrumental in advancing projects related to tokenizing real-world assets, decentralized finance (DeFi), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), artificial intelligence, and institutional blockchain applications.

A prominent advocate for blockchain education in Pakistan, Bilal has played a crucial role in raising awareness and fostering the growth of blockchain technology in the country. His efforts earned him a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, and he has received recognition from King Charles III, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the Mayor of London.

In 2023, Bilal was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) for his contributions to the UK’s National Health Service. He also received the 1632nd Points of Light Award from the British Prime Minister for his efforts in social change.

Welcoming Bilal’s appointment, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb of the Finance Ministry noted the value of his vast experience in shaping the rapidly evolving digital economy. “Mr. Saqib’s appointment reinforces our commitment to emerging technologies and a secure, transparent financial system. His leadership will be pivotal in developing a sound regulatory framework that nurtures innovation and sustainable growth in Pakistan’s crypto sector.”

Reflecting on Pakistan’s digital future, Bilal shared his vision for the country’s crypto ecosystem: “With nearly 70% of Pakistan’s population under 30, we have a young, tech-savvy generation ready to innovate in the digital space. By adopting a progressive approach to crypto and blockchain, we can attract foreign investment, create jobs, and empower our youth to drive Pakistan’s economic future.”

He further added, “In 2021, Pakistan ranked third in global crypto adoption, and we remain among the top 10 countries today. With the right policies and determination, we can solidify Pakistan’s position on the global crypto map, unlocking vast economic opportunities.”

The Pakistan Crypto Council, a specialized advisory body, will consist of government representatives, regulatory authorities, and industry experts. The council’s role will be to guide policy development and foster international collaboration to establish standardized frameworks.

In his new role, Bilal will lead the council in crafting a balanced policy environment that promotes regulatory compliance, ensures consumer protection, and supports innovation.

Bilal is also the founder of the Tayaba Organisation, a non-profit focused on improving water access in underserved communities. His organization made history in 2021 by raising funds through an NFT fundraiser, becoming the first Pakistani NGO and one of the first globally to do so. This initiative raised Rs 2 million and introduced NFTs linked to real-world humanitarian goods, revolutionizing the concept of fundraising.

Bilal holds a Master’s degree in Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the London School of Economics (LSE).