EU continues to intercept Pakistani rice shipments over safety violations

Despite government interventions, including personnel changes within the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), interceptions of Pakistani rice shipments in Europe have persisted, raising concerns about the effectiveness of regulatory measures.

According to official documents, more than twelve Pakistani rice consignments were flagged by the European Union in January and February 2025 due to pesticide residues and aflatoxins exceeding permissible limits. These violations indicate ongoing food safety issues at the farm level and within the supply chain.

Three months ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate officials linked to past EU rice alerts. This led to corruption cases against 17 former DPP officials, with some securing interim bail, while others remained incarcerated for three months before their release on February 24, 2025.

Pakistan’s phytosanitary import conditions align with those of Australia, New Zealand, India, the USA, Russia, and Mexico. However, reports indicate that certain clearing agents and importers have bypassed regulatory measures, using influence, contributing to ongoing food safety breaches.

With repeated interceptions, families of the previously arrested DPP inspectors have called for an investigation into the current leadership of the department. They have urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure accountability for all officials involved in regulatory oversight.

Some parents of affected officials have formally demanded inquiries against Director General Tahir Abbas, Director of Quarantine Dr. Muhammad Basit, and certain inspectors appointed from the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC). They argue that appointments within the department should meet technical competency standards to address regulatory shortcomings.

Pakistani rice shipments flagged by the EU contained pesticide residues such as Imidacloprid and Chlorpyrifos, along with aflatoxin levels exceeding Codex and EU safety limits. These interceptions have contributed to a 15% decline in Pakistani rice exports to the EU and other markets.

Under the Pakistan Plant Quarantine Act of 1976, the DPP’s regulatory role is focused on plant quarantine for imports and exports. However, previous officials were arrested on allegations that shipments were cleared without requiring non-mandatory lab reports.

Now, affected families are demanding similar legal scrutiny of current officials and have threatened protests, including blocking Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal, if their concerns are not addressed.

Exporters, former officials, and their families are calling for transparent governance, impartial legal actions, and corrective measures to ensure compliance with international food safety standards and restore confidence in Pakistan’s rice exports.