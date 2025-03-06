Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

EU prosecutors charge Greek livestock farmers over 2.9 million euros fraud

The suspects, numbering around 100, falsely claim ownership or lease agreements for pastureland they do not own or lease

By Monitoring Desk

Dozens of Greek livestock farmers have been charged by European prosecutors for submitting false declarations of land ownership and leasing to receive European Union financial aid.

The total damage to the EU budget is estimated at 2.9 million euros, according to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspects, numbering around 100, falsely claimed ownership or lease agreements for pastureland they did not own or lease. These funds were provided by the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, through Greece’s Payment Authority for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) aid scheme.

The cases will be heard in Greek courts in March and May, with the suspects facing up to five years in prison and a fine if convicted.

Previous article
China raises grain production target to 700 million metric tons
Next article
Oil prices stabilize as U.S. tariffs and OPEC+ plans weigh on markets
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

China submits revised request to WTO over U.S. tariffs

If no resolution is reached within 60 days, China may request adjudication by the WTO’s dispute settlement body

U.S. oil exports to India reach two-year high

DRAP orders urgent recall of substandard medicines, medical products

PAC directs FBR to investigate Rs312bn sales tax irregularity

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.