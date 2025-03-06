EU prosecutors charge Greek livestock farmers over 2.9 million euros fraud

Dozens of Greek livestock farmers have been charged by European prosecutors for submitting false declarations of land ownership and leasing to receive European Union financial aid.

The total damage to the EU budget is estimated at 2.9 million euros, according to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspects, numbering around 100, falsely claimed ownership or lease agreements for pastureland they did not own or lease. These funds were provided by the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund and the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development, through Greece’s Payment Authority for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) aid scheme.

The cases will be heard in Greek courts in March and May, with the suspects facing up to five years in prison and a fine if convicted.