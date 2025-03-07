Senate approves Special Technology Zones Authority Amendment Bill 2025

The Upper House of the Parliament passed the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the bill in the house, highlighting its objective to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The amendment seeks to strengthen regulatory frameworks, attract investment, and encourage innovation in Pakistan’s special technology zones, aiming to accelerate the country’s technology sector growth.

STZs are strategically planned to stimulate growth in Pakistan’s technology sector, cultivating an enabling environment for both local and international organizations to expand and contribute to Pakistan’s economic transformation in the 21st century.