Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

Tech giant introduces digital wallet app for seamless transactions and travel convenience

By News Desk

Google Wallet is now available in Pakistan, offering users a secure and convenient platform for digital transactions, the company announced on Wednesday. 

The app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, allows users to store payment cards, loyalty cards, and boarding passes, enhancing the overall digital payment experience.

Farhan Qureshi, Google Pakistan’s Country Director, highlighted the growing shift toward digital payments in the country. He stated that Google Wallet would provide a safer and more efficient way for Pakistanis to make purchases, whether in stores through tap-and-pay, online checkouts, or while traveling with easy access to boarding passes.

The launch reflects the increasing adoption of digital financial services in Pakistan as more consumers and businesses transition toward cashless transactions.

Profit reported on Tuesday that on the night of March 12th, Pakistan’s digital payments ecosystem will take a major step forward with the official launch of Google Pay in the country.

Google Pay, one of the world’s leading digital payment platforms, is making its much-anticipated debut in the country, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward a cashless economy.

Pakistan’s digital payments landscape has been steadily evolving over the last few years, driven by the rapid adoption of smartphones, improved internet connectivity, and government initiatives aimed at promoting financial inclusion. With a population of over 230 million, Pakistan has one of the world’s youngest and digitally savvy populations, making it an attractive market for digital payment providers.

Despite the rapid growth in mobile phone usage, the country’s payments infrastructure remains largely underdeveloped. Cash continues to be the dominant form of transaction in Pakistan, with very few people utilizing digital wallets, bank cards, or mobile banking solutions. However, this is changing as the government and private sector invest in improving the country’s payment ecosystem.

The arrival of Google Pay is poised to transform the digital payments landscape by offering a simple, secure, and fast way for consumers and businesses to send and receive money. Google Pay’s integration with local banks and fintechs ensures that users will have access to a broad range of financial institutions, making it easier to use the platform across the country.

Google Pay allows users to make payments, transfer money, pay bills, and more—all from their smartphones. The platform integrates with users’ bank accounts, enabling them to link their cards or accounts to the app and use it for everyday transactions.

