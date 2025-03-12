Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

Google Wallet is now available in Pakistan, offering users a secure and convenient platform for digital transactions, the company announced on Wednesday.

The app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, allows users to store payment cards, loyalty cards, and boarding passes, enhancing the overall digital payment experience.

Farhan Qureshi, Google Pakistan’s Country Director, highlighted the growing shift toward digital payments in the country. He stated that Google Wallet would provide a safer and more efficient way for Pakistanis to make purchases, whether in stores through tap-and-pay, online checkouts, or while traveling with easy access to boarding passes.

The launch reflects the increasing adoption of digital financial services in Pakistan as more consumers and businesses transition toward cashless transactions.

Profit reported on Tuesday that on the night of March 12th, Pakistan’s digital payments ecosystem will take a major step forward with the official launch of Google Pay in the country.