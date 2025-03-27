Train service to Balochistan resumes with increased security

Train services between Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan will resume starting March 27, as announced by Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi, following the suspension after the Jaffar Express attack. The terrorist assault involved explosives to halt the train, followed by gunfire, causing significant damage, including shattered windows.

Pakistan Railways engineers have worked to repair the affected track, while damaged passenger coaches and locomotives are being sent to Lahore for further repairs.

Jaffar Express is set to depart from Peshawar to Quetta on March 27, with the return journey scheduled for the following day. To accommodate passengers during Eid, a special train will operate from Quetta on March 29, offering a 20% discount on tickets.

In a move to improve connectivity, the Bolan Express, previously running twice a week, will now operate daily, and the number of passenger trains in Balochistan will rise from three to nine.

In response to heightened security concerns at railway stations, the minister announced the induction of 500 new Railway Police personnel, 70% of whom will be from Balochistan. A second phase will recruit an additional 1,000 officers to bolster railway security further.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on Railways met under the chairmanship of MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan to discuss the Jaffar Express terror incident.

The committee had initially planned to hold an in-camera briefing on the issue but postponed the session due to the absence of the interior secretary, expressing dissatisfaction over his lack of attendance. The committee emphasized that the interior secretary should attend the next session to address the incident.

The Railway Board secretary provided updates on two ongoing projects, including the procurement and manufacturing of 820 high-capacity freight wagons and 230 passenger carriages. While the initial cost of these projects was Rs9.48 billion and Rs21.71 billion, respectively, the revised cost has increased significantly to Rs17.58 billion for wagons and Rs53.39 billion for passenger coaches. The completion of the remaining wagons and coaches is scheduled for 2025 and 2027, respectively, with improved load capacity and standards.

The secretary also briefed the committee on the Thar Rail Connectivity project, approved with a total cost of Rs53.73 billion, and expected to be completed within two years.