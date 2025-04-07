Pakistan’s maize exports crash 87.19%

Pakistan’s maize exports have suffered a drastic 87.19% decline in the first three months of 2025, following a remarkable surge in 2024, as revealed by the latest trade data from the Department of Plant Protection (DPP). This sharp downturn has raised concerns among farmers, traders, and economists regarding sustainability, market stability, and the government’s mismanagement of phytosanitary policies that regulate the export of maize and other agricultural commodities.

According to available data for the week ending March 29, 2025, Pakistani exporters shipped 147,057.57 metric tons of maize to 46 countries in the first quarter of 2023 for feed and food purposes. This figure experienced unprecedented 185.2% growth in 2024, reaching 419,432.67 metric tons across 34 countries in the same period. However, in the first three months of 2025, maize exports collapsed to just 53,725.85 metric tons, restricted to only 12 countries. This marks an 87.19% crash compared to the same period in 2024 and a 63.46% decline from 2023.

Further data highlights that maize exports to Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, China, France, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Madagascar, Romania, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam from January to March 29, 2025, dropped to zero, indicating a complete halt in trade with these nations.

Afghanistan remained the largest importer of Pakistani maize, purchasing 35,949.39 metric tons, accounting for 66.91% of total exports. Other key buyers included the Philippines (11,332.43 metric tons), Malaysia (3,428.80 metric tons), Uzbekistan (815.58 metric tons), Qatar (536.94 metric tons), UAE (528 metric tons), and Sri Lanka (500 metric tons), with respective shares of 21.09%, 6.38%, 1.5%, 0.99%, 0.98%, and 0.93%. However, significant declines in maize exports were observed to Afghanistan (46.95%), Hong Kong (90%), Malaysia (89.86%), Oman (98.89%), the Philippines (54.58%), Qatar (91.98%), Sri Lanka (97.26%), and UAE (90.29%) compared to the same period in 2024.

Vietnam had emerged as a potential market for Pakistan’s non-GMO maize over the past five years following extensive negotiations between the DPP and Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. In 2024, Pakistan witnessed a 56.87% increase in maize exports to Vietnam, reaching 192,707.48 metric tons compared to 83,120.70 metric tons in 2023. However, despite having a maize surplus of six million metric tons from a total production of 9.6 million metric tons, exports to Vietnam plummeted to zero in the first three months of 2025, marking a 100% decline.

Industry insiders attribute the steep fall in exports to the government’s poor policy decisions. They criticized the appointment of politically favored, non-technical bureaucrats to key positions, which either led to policy changes or created hurdles for exporters.

The government replaced qualified and experienced officials such as Dr. Allah Ditta Abid and Dr. Muhammad Tariq Khan with individuals like Mr. Waqas Alam from the PAS group and Mr. Tahir Abbas from the customs group. These changes disrupted corrective phytosanitary measures in non-compliant establishments while continuing to allow compliant exporters to trade with Vietnam.

Under the leadership of Dr. Allah Ditta Abid and Dr. Muhammad Tariq Khan between 2023 and 2024, Pakistan’s agricultural and food exports surged to a record $8 billion, a 37% increase from $5.8 billion in the previous year. This growth was achieved through stringent quarantine inspections and phytosanitary certifications, ensuring compliance with international import standards. Key exports included rice ($3.9 billion), sesame seeds ($410 million), maize ($421 million), onions ($224 million), mangoes ($46.7 million), and citrus fruits ($166 million). However, over the past four months, exports of these commodities have been on a downward trajectory due to policy missteps.

The Director of Quarantine, Dr. Muhammad Basit, imposed a blanket restriction on maize exports to Vietnam after receiving only five to six notifications regarding maize interceptions from Vietnam’s Plant Protection Department in 2024. Instead of implementing corrective measures as outlined in ISPM-13 and IPPC guidelines, he enforced an overly strict ban, despite Vietnam never officially notifying such a restriction to the DPP. This decision directly led to a 100% collapse in maize exports to Vietnam in early 2025.

Following the sharp decline in exports, the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MoNFS&R) recently withdrew two of Dr. Muhammad Basit’s additional charges as Director Quarantine, BS-19, and Director Pesticides Registration, BS-19, after receiving complaints about corruption, withholding public files, and delaying decisions. This action came after the Ministry of Commerce raised alarms over the drastic decrease in maize exports, resulting in losses exceeding $50 million due to the DPP’s self-imposed ban. MoNFS&R subsequently directed the new Director General of DPP, Mr. Tahir Abbas, to lift the export restrictions on Vietnam.

The newly appointed Director of Quarantine, Dr. Ishfaque, eventually issued long-overdue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on March 26, 2025, for maize exports to Vietnam. The key SOPs include exporter warehouse registration with the DPP, installation of Khapra beetle monitoring traps, storage of maize in perforated polypropylene bags instead of jute bags, container hygiene maintenance, exclusive warehouse storage for maize, sanitation and disinfestation of warehouses using methyl bromide at 80 gm/m³ upon detection of Khapra beetle, regular warehouse inspections, export permission for accredited units, and mandatory fumigation of maize consignments at ports with methyl bromide at 100 gm/m³ for 72 hours under DPP supervision.

Experts believe that unless provincial food authorities and agriculture departments are actively involved in making production areas pest-free, monitoring pesticide residues, and ensuring proper post-harvest handling, Pakistan’s maize exports will remain vulnerable to interception risks in Vietnam. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the DPP can manage this crisis effectively or if the trend of declining exports continues, signaling continued administrative failures within the DPP and MoNFS&R.

It may be added here that, apart from the hurdles in exports, with resumption of GMO Soybeen imports, the cultivation and production of maize is also expected to decrease as the meals of imported seeds are largely used in poultry feed ultimately reducing demand for maize in poultry feed.