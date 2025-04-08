Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Turkiye sign offshore bidding pact for joint oil and gas exploration

Landmark agreement signed at Minerals Forum 2025; 40 offshore blocks on offer in Makran and Indus basins

By Ahmad Ahmadani
Pakistan and Turkey flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkiye have signed a Joint Bidding Agreement to jointly participate in Pakistan’s offshore bid round for oil and gas exploration.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, currently underway in Islamabad.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Pakistan’s Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Turkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, H.E. Alparslan Bayraktar.

As part of the collaboration, leading Pakistani exploration and production (E&P) companies—Mari Energies Limited, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL)—entered into a joint bidding agreement with Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO), Turkiye’s state-owned oil and gas company.

The Government of Pakistan had earlier launched an offshore block bid round in February 2025, offering 40 offshore blocks located in the Makran and Indus basins for exploration licensing. The initiative is viewed as a key opportunity to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and introduce advanced international technologies to Pakistan’s upstream energy sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Pervaiz Malik highlighted the potential of Pakistan’s offshore regions, stating that seismic studies indicate significant untapped reserves. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting collaborative ventures that bring investment, innovation, and international expertise to the country.

Turkish Minister Alparslan Bayraktar commended Pakistan’s efforts in organizing the Minerals Investment Forum and emphasized Turkiye’s readiness to enhance bilateral energy cooperation.

The agreement was formally signed by Ahmed Turkoglu, CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO); Faheem Haider, MD of Mari Energies; Ahmad Hayat Lak, MD of OGDCL; and Imran Abbasi, MD of PPL.

This landmark collaboration marks a new chapter in Pakistan-Turkiye energy relations, paving the way for joint ventures and strategic investments in Pakistan’s offshore oil and gas potential.

