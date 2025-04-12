Sialkot surgical manufacturers expand global reach in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: The 91st China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) served as a powerful showcase for Pakistan’s surgical instrument industry, with the Pakistan Pavilion consisting of 15 leading manufacturers from Sialkot making a strong impression among nearly 5,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries.

The April 8-11 event at Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center attracted more than 300,000 medical professionals and provided a platform for Pakistani firms to strengthen international partnerships.

For Muhammad Noman, Sales Director of Durable Hospital Suppliers, this was another successful chapter in an eight-year CMEF involvement story. “At CMEF, we can literally find everything the medical world needs under one roof,” Noman explained while showcasing their reusable general surgery tools.

“China has emerged as a key trade partner for surgical instruments, with Chinese buyers placing strong trust in Sialkot’s manufacturing quality.”

Sialkot’s surgical instrument cluster continues to demonstrate remarkable manufacturing capabilities supported by its unique competitive edge: a seamless blend of traditional craftsmanship and adherence to modern quality standards such as ISO 13485 and CE certification.

This synergy enables the industry to produce a diverse range of high-precision instruments, spanning from general surgical tools to highly specialized devices for areas such as orthopedic and cardiovascular surgery.

The industry consists of a multitude of small and medium-sized manufacturers alongside a few large units, predominantly operating on an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) model.

Most orders and specifications come from buyers in traditional markets such as Germany, the UK and the US.

However, while these established markets remain critical, rising Chinese demand is now reshaping business strategies and driving new growth opportunities.

Tayyab Tariq’s KT Med Instruments exemplifies this shift. After establishing their Guangzhou office and warehouse in 2020, they’ve been methodically building Chinese client networks through regional trade shows. “But CMEF is different,” Tariq admitted, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Saturday.

“The scale here is staggering. We’re meeting hospital procurement teams from some second-tier Chinese cities we couldn’t previously reach, plus European buyers who also attend this show.”

For Falk International’s Export Manager Hashir Haseeb, the exhibition provided concrete business opportunities.

“We’re in advanced negotiations with several major distributors and considering establishing a Shanghai office to better serve this dynamic market,” Haseeb said, emphasizing the tremendous vitality and potential of China’s medical device sector.

Fueled by its rising healthcare demand, technological advancements and government support, China’s medical device investment sector is poised for greater expansion.

Projections indicate the medical device sector will grow from RMB 1.875 trillion in 2025 to RMB 3 trillion by 2030, representing a robust 11.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

For Pakistani surgical instrument manufacturers, this booming market presents opportunities far beyond traditional exports.

“We’re seeing more joint venture opportunities with Chinese partners for specialized instrument production,” Haseeb added, pointing to the deepening cooperation between the two countries’ healthcare industries.